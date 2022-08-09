DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $241,086.30 and $192.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 93.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176910 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.
DAPS Coin Coin Profile
DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.
DAPS Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars.
