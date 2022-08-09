DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.82 Million

DATA (DTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded 16% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,065.47 or 0.99936346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00064137 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

