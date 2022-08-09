Databroker Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

