Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research to $137.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Datadog stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,805.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $13,696,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

