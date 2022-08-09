DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $95.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. DaVita has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $134.47.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

