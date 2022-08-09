Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant Sells 5,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,840.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 616,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,359. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

