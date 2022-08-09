DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.81. 26,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,594. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

