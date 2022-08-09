DCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LBRDK traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 4,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,937. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

