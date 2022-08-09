DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.15. 19,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.68 and a 200 day moving average of $290.06.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

