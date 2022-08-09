DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $21,191,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $17,327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $12,428,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of HGV traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. 7,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,617. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

