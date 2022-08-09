DCM Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. 78,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,738. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

