DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 11,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

