DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $196.07. 51,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

