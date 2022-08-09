DCM Advisors LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 61,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

