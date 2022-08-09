DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $82.13 million and $4.46 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,009,784,708 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

