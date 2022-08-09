Decentral Games (DG) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and $1.10 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 553,360,825 coins and its circulating supply is 550,988,401 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

