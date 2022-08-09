DEEPSPACE One Day Trading Volume Tops $83,558.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.79 million and $83,558.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

