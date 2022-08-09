DEEPSPACE One Day Trading Volume Tops $83,558.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.79 million and $83,558.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Coin Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
