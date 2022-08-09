DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.28

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.48 million and $1.11 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

