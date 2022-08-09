Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 8.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 97,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 245,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 8.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.50 million.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

