DeFine (DFA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DeFine has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $8.93 million and $8.04 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.01884948 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014725 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.