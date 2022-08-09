DeFine (DFA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DeFine has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $8.93 million and $8.04 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.01884948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014725 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.