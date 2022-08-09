Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

