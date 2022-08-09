DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $25.31 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
