DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $25.31 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

