DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

DermTech Trading Down 24.4 %

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

DermTech Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

