Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.21 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00017657 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $53.67 million and $117,700.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.10 or 0.07457936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00158549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00262351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00707745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00604586 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005740 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,748,581 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

