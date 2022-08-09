Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.83. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 33,849 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $849.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

