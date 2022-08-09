Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.75 ($6.89) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a one year high of €9.58 ($9.78). The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

