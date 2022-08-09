Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.37) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DPW opened at €40.62 ($41.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.55. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.