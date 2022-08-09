DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 31,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.78, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

