Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 188 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.