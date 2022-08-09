Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

