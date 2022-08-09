Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

