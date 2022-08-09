Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.86. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

