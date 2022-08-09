Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.81 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AON were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

