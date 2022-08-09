Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $791,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

