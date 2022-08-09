Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,230.3% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 579,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,893,000 after acquiring an additional 573,920 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 693.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 431.8% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 373,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 303,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

