Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.