Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 825 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UDR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.24.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.