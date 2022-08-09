Doliver Advisors LP Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 100,955 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

