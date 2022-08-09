Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 4,200 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

