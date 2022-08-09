Doliver Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Shares of TDOC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

