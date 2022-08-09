Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,334 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

