Doliver Advisors LP Sells 7,367 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.