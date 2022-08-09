Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 298.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

