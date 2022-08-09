Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of D traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 60,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.