Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 410,548 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.25% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,639. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

