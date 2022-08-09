Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $120.06 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,816 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises about 4.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 2.50% of JetBlue Airways worth $120,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,850. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

