Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $42.53 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Triton International makes up about 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.94% of Triton International worth $42,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 43.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

