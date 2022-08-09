Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $77.59 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,705 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $77,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 549.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

L stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,497. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.