Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $26.43

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $27.35. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 53 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.969 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

