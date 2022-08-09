Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.
Dorman Products Price Performance
NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.