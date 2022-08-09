Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.